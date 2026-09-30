Hanley Investment Group Arranges $9.3 Million Sale Of Sprouts-Anchored Retail Property With 21,000-SF Value-Add Junior Box In Victorville, California

MENAFN - GetNews)"High-Traffic Sprouts, Value-Add Lease-Up Potential, and Interstate 15 Visibility Drive Strong Buyer Demand"

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - September 30, 2026 - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the $9.3 million sale of a Sprouts-anchored retail property, which includes a 21,000-square-foot junior box lease-up opportunity offering a compelling value-add retail investment in the High Desert region of the Inland Empire. The property is located in Victorville, one of the fastest-growing markets in Southern California.

Hanley Investment Group's Senior Vice President Sean Cox and Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman represented both the seller and the buyer in the transaction. The seller was a private advisory and investment firm based in Los Angeles, while the buyer, California Gold Development Corp., a private commercial real estate investment and development company and repeat client of Hanley Investment Group, is headquartered in Sonora, California.

"This was a highly competitive value‐add opportunity," said Cox. "We targeted active developers with deep tenant relationships and generated five offers from private investors and developers."

"This property checks every box: a top‐performing Sprouts, a junior box lease-up opportunity, freeway visibility, and a dense trade area that continues to grow," Fryman noted. "The buyer engaged a national tenant during escrow, creating an opportunity for them to execute a lease during escrow."

Cox added, "Securing the tenant commitment gave the buyer greater confidence, supported a higher purchase price, and provided the seller greater surety of closing."

The property is located at 12450 Amargosa Road within Village Center, a 350,000-square-foot community center positioned at the signalized intersection of Bear Valley Road and Amargosa Road, adjacent to the Bear Valley Road on/off ramp to Interstate 15 and the broader Interstate 15 corridor, one of the region's primary commercial routes. The building features high‐visibility pylon signage facing the I-15 Freeway, providing a "billboard‐quality" branding opportunity for tenants.

Built in 1989, with improvements completed in 2024, the asset totals 44,388 square feet and sits on 4.04 acres. The anchor tenant, Sprouts Farmers Market, occupies 23,545 square feet under a long‐term lease executed in 2024. According to Placer visitation data, this Sprouts ranks in the top 4% most-trafficked locations nationally and in the top 10% in California, demonstrating the strength of the center and the surrounding trade area.

Village Center's tenant roster includes BioLife Plasma Services, Dollar Tree, Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, La-Z-Boy, Mattress Firm, Crunch Fitness, Get Air Trampoline Park, and other national retailers, creating a high-performing regional draw. The property is also contiguous to The Mall of Victor Valley, which attracts 4.5 million annual visitors and is anchored by Barnes & Noble, Cinemark, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's, and JCPenney.

"Buyers today are focused on necessity-based retail with strong visitation and durable tenant performance," Cox said. "They're seeking value-add assets where they can create immediate impact and enhance long-term value. This transaction reflects that demand, and it also highlights the advantage of working with a repeat client who understands how to execute quickly and confidently in today's market."

Hanley Investment Group continues to expand its presence across Southern California markets and the U.S., leveraging strong relationships with private investors, developers and national retailers to deliver premium pricing and efficient closings for necessity-based retail and value-add retail investments.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $13 billion, specializing in the sale of grocery-anchored, anchored, multi-tenant and single-tenant retail properties nationwide. The firm's expertise, proven track record spanning more than 20 years, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit hanleyinvestmentgroup.