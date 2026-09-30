“Top Tool For DIY Investors” Endorsement Given To Equitystat By Kiplinger Magazine

MENAFN - GetNews)"Screenshot of EquityStat's award winning stock portfolio tracking tool.""Top Tool for DIY Investors" endorsement has been given to EquityStat, the stock portfolio tracker, by Kiplinger Magazine, one of the most respected names in personal finance. Kiplinger named EquityStat to its list of great tools for DIY stock investors, a selection made after consulting seasoned investors and longtime Wall Street observers.

Dallas, TX - September 30, 2026 - "Top Tool for DIY Investors" endorsement has been given to EquityStat, the stock portfolio tracker, by Kiplinger Magazine, one of the most respected names in personal finance. Kiplinger named EquityStat to its list of great tools for DIY stock investors, a selection made after consulting seasoned investors and longtime Wall Street observers.

Kiplinger built its list by choosing only platforms that offer real value, clarity, and actionable insight. EquityStat earned its place as a powerful and easy to use portfolio tracking software for everyday investors.

What Kiplinger Highlighted

Kiplinger pointed to three strengths that make EquityStat a useful choice for people who manage their own investments.

Fast and simple setup. Investors can add holdings quickly, organize multiple portfolios, and begin analyzing performance within minutes. The platform avoids the clutter and complexity found in many other tools.

Robust performance metrics. EquityStat gives investors a wide range of metrics to understand how their stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds are truly performing. These include daily gain and loss, total return, annualized return, realized gains, cost basis, and long term performance trends.

A clean and intuitive interface. The design stays focused on what matters most, which is clear data, easy navigation, and fast access to performance insights.

Why It Matters to Individual Investors

More people than ever are managing their own portfolios without an advisor. For these investors, a tool that is both powerful and simple to use is essential. The Kiplinger endorsement supports what many EquityStat users already know, that the platform is reliable, transparent, and friendly to everyday investors.

"When we started EquityStat, we wanted to create a stock portfolio tracking application that was easy to use and also had a lot of features." said Karl Swierenga, Founder at EquityStat. "We are honored that Kiplinger magazine recognizes EquityStat as top tool for investors that has a lot of features and is easy to use."

Investors can read the full Kiplinger article at .

About EquityStat

EquityStat is a powerful yet easy to use stock portfolio tracker. It allows investors to track, manage, and analyze their stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and other investments all in one place. To learn more, visit .