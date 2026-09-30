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NAKIKI SE Invites Investors And Media Representatives To A Conference On 2 October 2026


2026-09-30 09:16:44
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Investment/Joint Venture
NAKIKI SE invites investors and media representatives to a conference on 2 October 2026
30.09.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Frankfurt am Main, 30 September 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300) invites investors, media representatives and interested market participants to a virtual investor and press conference on the Airtime platform on Friday, 2 October 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST.
Following the acquisition of a 9.749% stake in ecrop GmbH announced on 29 September, NAKIKI CEO Andreas Wegerich and ecrop Managing Director Michael Stoussavljewitsch will explain the background to the investment and the prospects for the strategic partnership. The conference will focus on ecrop's OmniOmni software platform for digital securities and how this technology connects with NAKIKI's access to issuers, banks and stock exchanges.
Registration and participation:

30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21
EQS News ID: 2407932

End of News EQS News Service

2407932 30.09.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN30092026004691010666ID1111739480



EQS Group

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