J&K Assembly Adjourned Sine Die, Autumn Session Ends

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) The J&K Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday as the Autumn Session ended.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather thanked members for their participation and said his responsibility as presiding officer was to help legislators raise public issues and convey the people's expectations.

He said he had tried to accommodate members irrespective of their political affiliations and reiterated that he did not belong to any political party.

“I have tried to accommodate everyone irrespective of party affiliation, and I reiterate that I do not belong to any political party,” he said.

He described the Autumn Session as a short one and said longer sessions would help both him and those who wished to participate in discussions on behalf of the people they represent.

Referring to disruptions and heated exchanges, Rather said such incidents were common in legislatures worldwide, but urged members to raise their concerns more constructively.

He said the Opposition also had its compulsions, which needed consideration.

“I could have marshalled them out, but I did not. I have to keep patience,” he said.

The Speaker complimented legislators for their efforts and said the people had elected leaders who were the cream of society.

He also praised the Council of Ministers for their work, saying it was not easy to handle multiple departments and that their efforts deserved appreciation.

Referring to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma's remarks on schooling, Rather urged him to take the matter positively, saying he was young and had a long future ahead.

“He is dear to me, and expectations from him are high,” Rather said.

He also praised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his regular attendance and participation in the proceedings.

Rather said the Chief Minister attended the session regularly, responded to issues himself and came prepared with substantial work, which contributed to the functioning of the House.

He added that Omar Abdullah had wanted to attend the concluding proceedings as well, but had official commitments.

The Speaker also acknowledged the efforts of Assembly staff, security personnel, PHE, PDD and other line departments in facilitating the proceedings.

He praised the press and media, describing them as an important pillar of democracy and a vital link between the Assembly and the people.

“The press and media are an important pillar of democracy and an important part of us,” Rather said, adding that journalists highlight people's issues and keep the public informed about Assembly proceedings.

He said the media's role during a session was sensitive and acknowledged its overall contribution despite occasional misconduct.

The 2026 Autumn Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly was held in Srinagar from September 21 to September 30 and lasted seven working days.