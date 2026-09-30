Should Know Sikh Gurus' Sacrifices For Nation: BJP On NCERT Syllabus

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) BJP leaders on Wednesday welcomed the NCERT's decision to include the history of the Sikh Gurus and the alleged Mughal atrocities in new Class 9 Social Science textbooks, saying people should know how Sikh Gurus and the Sikh community sacrificed themselves and attained martyrdom to protect the sanctity of the nation.

The NCERT has announced a Class 9 Social Science textbook that revolves around the Mughal state's persecution of Sikh Gurus.

The book, titled“Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2”, includes a chapter titled“Resistance and Resilience (1000–1700 CE)” that mentions alleged atrocities by Mughal emperors against Sikh Gurus.

On NCERT adding Sikh history chapters to the textbooks, BJP Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney told IANS:“Today, I am very satisfied that NCERT has decided to add chapters on Sikh history to the Class 9 and Class 10 textbooks, and the notification has also been issued today.”

He said that when he became an MP, he had demanded such inclusion because, according to him, textbook history had earlier been highly distorted.

Sahney added that derogatory words had been used at some places for Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life for India's culture and religious freedom, and for Guru Gobind Singh, who sacrificed his entire family.

“We had flagged this issue, but today we are elated that NCERT, the Ministry of Education and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision,” he said.

Sahney further said that the Prime Minister had previously pushed for Shaheed Veer Baal Diwas to commemorate the Sahibzadas, who fought for religious freedom, against oppression and religious conversion.

“In the same way, today the chapters have been added to NCERT. Similarly, Delhi University has also included an elective subject on Sikh History in its curriculum,” he added.

BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said:“I appreciate the Central government for bringing Sikh history into the textbooks. People should know how our Sikh Gurus and the Sikh community made sacrifices and attained martyrdom to protect the honour and security of this country and to save the lives of the poor and oppressed.”

He added that Guru Tegh Bahadur, the four Sahibzadas, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Banda Singh Bahadur, Hari Singh Nalwa and General Ahluwalia represented the Sikh community's sacrifices for the nation.

“It is a complete floral bouquet of the Sikh community who sacrificed themselves for the nation and to protect the sanctity of the nation,” he said.

Referring to the wars of 1962 with China, 1965 with Pakistan, 1971 and the Kargil conflict, Sodhi said the Sikh community never backed down from national service.

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said the official narrative had been different for decades.

“There are many poets in our history from the Bhakti movement and the Guru Parampara, such as Kabir, Ravidas, Jhalkari Bai, Kalavi, Janabai and Soyarabai, whose history we are unaware of,” he said.

Paswan alleged that Congress and Left parties had attempted to keep people ignorant about aspects of Indian history.

“If the heroes of history are getting their due honour and respect in the NCERT, this is something to be welcomed,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said Sikh history was an important and integral part of Indian history.

He said a chapter should be added on Maharaja Ranjit Singh, whom he described as the last sovereign ruler who stopped invaders and raised the Kesari flag till Kabul.

“Present-day children should be aware of our rich history so that they are motivated and aware of history,” Deo said.

Deo further said:“Earlier, Akbar was 'the Great', who killed lakhs; Tipu Sultan was described as a freedom fighter despite massacring Hindus and Christians. This is the end of wrong lessons which the Congress taught.”

He added that Mughals were aggressors who came from outside and invaded India.

“It is a well-established fact that Guru Gobind Singh Ji sacrificed his children. His two elder sons were martyred in battles against the Mughals, while his younger two sons, who did not accept Islam, were immured in a wall. After that, their grandmother also died. This is the real history. The nation should be aware of the real history,” Deo said.