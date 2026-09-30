After Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol Reacts To BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's 'Vande Mataram' Statement

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) After Hrithik Roshan, actor Abhay Deol has also reacted to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's 'Vande Mataram' remark.

Bansuri Swaraj had challenged Rahul Gandhi, "If you actually want to smash the patriarchy, sing all stanzas of 'Vande Mataram'".

The challenge came in response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in August, where he called on women to“smash the patriarchy“. He has also criticised what he described to be the“Manusmriti mindset".

"What is the mindset? That a girl has a place; she should be locked in a cage, she should be controlled, she should not work, and boys should get full freedom... if they want to abuse, they can abuse; if they want to work, they can work... We do not want such Hindustan. Together we have to finish this patriarchy -- smash the patriarchy! And my message to you, simple message: Be loud, be proud, and fight for your space in society," he shared.

Ruchira Chaturvedi, national convenor of Social Media and Digital Communications, Indian National Congress, shared BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's reel on Instagram where she said,“I'm issuing a challenge to you today. You want to smash the patriarchy - fair enough. I am perfectly comfortable singing Christmas carols, singing Vande Mataram in its entirety, and reciting the Shiv Tandav. So, I challenge you: if you truly want to smash the patriarchy, then go ahead and sing the full version of Vande Mataram.”

Reacting to the post, Abhay left three rolling on the floor laughing emojis in the comment section.

Before this, Hrithik has commented on the post with,“Huh? Is this real. Wow.”

Many others from the entertainment world reacted to the statement in the comment section.

Just like Abhay, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also left several rolling on the floor laughing emoticons in the comments.

Actress Alaya F shared, "What is this", followed by rolling on the floor laughing emojis.