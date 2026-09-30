India And Australia Discuss Strengthening Defence Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) India and Australia held the 13th Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi from September 28-30, with discussions held on further strengthening defence cooperation and expanding the scope and scale of engagement across areas of shared interest.

The Australian delegation also visited the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) for discussions on contemporary security issues and paid homage to India's bravehearts at the National War Memorial.

"The 13th India-Australia Army-to-Army Staff Talks were held in New Delhi from 28–30 Sep 2026, reaffirming the strong partnership and mutual trust between the two Armies. The talks witnessed meaningful discussions on further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and expanding the scope and scale of engagement across areas of shared interest. The Australian delegation also visited CLAWS for discussions on contemporary security issues and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated on X.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, India's High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh met officers from the Indian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Forces participating in the fifth edition of the General Rawat India Australia Young Officers Exchange Programme and shared his perspective on the growing defence partnership between the two nations.

The Indian High Commission in Australia said that 15 officers from India are participating in the exchange programme alongside their Australian Defence Force mates over the next two weeks.

Earlier this month, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was on a three-day official visit to Australia. During his visit, Admiral Swaminathan met Australian Navy Chief Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley at the Russell Office, administrative headquarters of the Australian Defence Force in Canberra, where they discussed ways to deepen maritime partnership and expand engagement between the navies of India and Australia through joint exercises in 2027.

“The two Chiefs reviewed the progress of bilateral naval cooperation and discussed avenues to further enhance interoperability and operational engagement, including through multiple exercise opportunities in 2027. Adm Swaminathan, accompanied by VAdm Buckley, also paid homage at the Australian War Memorial, honouring the memory and sacrifice of those who served,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan held a meeting with Admiral Mark Hammond, Chief of the Australian Defence Force in Canberra. The discussions focused on the growing strategic depth of the India –Australia defence partnership, advancing the implementation of the Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap and identifying opportunities to deepen interoperability and cooperation across the maritime domain.

“The interaction also reflected a shared commitment to translating strategic convergence into tangible outcomes that contribute to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan met Rear Admiral Anita William, Commander of Australian Fleet (COMAUSFLT), at the historic and strategic naval facility HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney. According to the Indian Navy, the talks focused on the evolving maritime capabilities of the Australian Navy and ways to deepen operational cooperation between the navies of the two countries.