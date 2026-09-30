UP CM Calls For Empowering Divyangs From Young Age Says Govt Will Hike Pension Soon

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Sep 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said physical disability should not remain an impediment for talented youth and called for their empowerment from a young age. He also announced that the state government will soon increase the pension for specially-abled people.

He noted that the pension, which earlier stood at ₹300, was increased first to ₹500, then to ₹1,000, and his government will raise it further in the coming days.

The Chief Minister announced this while speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and HURL Gorakhpur, as part of the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The Chief Minister also distributed 664 assistive devices to 509 persons with disabilities.

The Chief Minister said that societal progress is not measured merely by buildings and added that the true yardstick is how easily the benefits of government schemes reach the person at the very bottom of the socio-economic ladder.

Chief Minister emphasised that physical challenges cannot hinder talent.

“Talent requires opportunities, not pity. With the right resources and training, talent can reach the pinnacle of its potential,” he remarked.

Citing examples such as Sage Ashtavakra, Surdas, Ravindra Jain, and Arunima Sinha, as well as Paralympic athletes, he stated that medals are won not merely through physical strength, but through indomitable spirit and determination.

The Chief Minister also announced a target to link differently-abled individuals with government schemes by organising camps in every assembly constituency.

Digital identities for over 1.7 million differently-abled individuals in the state have been strengthened, and identity cards have been issued.

He emphasised that empowering differently-abled individuals should begin in childhood.

“The government is prioritising early screening, therapy, parental guidance, special education, and technical assistance. 'Bachpan Day Care Centres' are being expanded for children aged three to seven with hearing impairments, visual impairments, and intellectual disabilities,” the Chief Minister said.

The state also provided textbooks to many students with disabilities.

Currently, 25 day-care centres are operational in the state, and 28 new centres are set to open.