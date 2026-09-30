Gujarat CM Calls For Stronger Border Surveillance, Coordinated Action Against Illegal Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday reviewed the state's border security framework at a high-level meeting of the 'Gujarat Quadrilateral Security Grid', with a focus on strengthening surveillance and coordinated action against infiltration, narcotics, economic offences and illegal encroachments.

The meeting in Gandhinagar discussed integrating the security mechanism in border districts under the principle of 'One Border-One Picture-One Chain of Action' to ensure continuous surveillance and coordinated response to security-related activities.

The Quadrilateral Security Grid is based on four pillars - border guarding forces, Central agencies, State and district administrations, and citizens.

The concept was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a meeting recently held in the border district of Bhuj.

The meeting focussed on six key areas concerning border security, including infiltration, narcotics, population balance and economic offences.

Officials discussed mechanisms for maintaining continuous surveillance and ensuring timely action in cases requiring intervention by different agencies.

Patel appreciated the coordination between Central agencies and the State police administration and called for further strengthening a 360-degree surveillance approach across departments.

He said those involved in illegal activities, infiltration, drug trafficking and illegal encroachments in border areas should be given a clear message that“there is no place for such activities or acts anywhere in Gujarat”, adding that such activities would not be tolerated.

Sanghavi congratulated the departments concerned for their work and stressed that security-related responsibilities in border areas were different from routine administrative work.

He called for dedicated and enthusiastic personnel to be deployed for border security responsibilities to ensure that action was timely and result-oriented.

He also urged Central and State government agencies to adopt an integrated approach and work in mutual coordination.

The Deputy Chief Minister further directed officials to ensure that action against encroachments continued without interruption.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Central agencies, Chief Secretary M.K. Das, additional chief secretaries of concerned departments, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, principal secretaries of various departments and senior State Police officers, including the DGP, ADGPs and Range IG-level officers.

Collectors and Superintendents of Police of the border districts also attended the meeting.