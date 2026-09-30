Mizoram: ED Seizes Rs 4.76 Crore In 22 Bank Accounts In Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Aizawl, Sep 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached balances totalling Rs 4.76 crore in 22 bank accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an organised cross-border narcotics trafficking and money laundering network in Mizoram, the central probe agency said on Wednesday.

The ED, Aizawl Sub-Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable properties in the form of balances lying in 22 bank accounts amounting to Rs 4.76 crore (approx.) under the PMLA relating to an organised cross-border narcotics trafficking and money laundering network.

According to an ED statement, the central probe agency took the decision following the Provisional Attachment Order on September 28.

The ED initiated the investigation based on a Prosecution Complaint filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Agartala Zonal Unit, arising out of an NCB case. The predicate offence relates to the seizure of 49.101 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 40 grams of heroin on August 21, 2025, during a joint operation conducted between Keifang and Seling in Mizoram, the statement said.

An investigation by NCB had revealed the involvement of an organised drug trafficking network operating across international and inter-state boundaries.

The investigation has revealed that under PMLA, the narcotic drugs were allegedly sourced from Myanmar and transported through the India-Myanmar border into Mizoram for onward delivery to receivers and handlers in other parts of India.

Further investigation indicated the involvement of Myanmar-based suppliers, local coordinators, transporters, escort vehicles and receivers forming part of the trafficking network. Proceeds generated from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs were allegedly collected, routed and layered through a network of bank accounts operated in the names of different individuals and business entities.

Investigation also indicated the use of an organised hawala network for receipt, transfer and settlement of funds connected with the narcotics trade. The statement said that several of the accounts showed substantial credits, frequent cash deposits, rapid onward transfers and transaction volumes which, as recorded during investigation, were disproportionate to the declared business profiles of the concerned account holders.

The investigation also revealed that Thangchintuaang alias Chintuang, a Myanmar national, emerged as the main kingpin of the drug-trafficking network involved in procurement, supply, transportation and financial settlement of narcotic drugs from Myanmar into India. He was arrested by NCB in May 2026 and was subsequently lodged in Central Jail, Aizawl.

During his statement, Chintuang admitted his involvement in procurement and supply of heroin and Methamphetamine from Myanmar to India and disclosed that he, along with his associates, had supplied the narcotic consignment subsequently seized by NCB on August 21, 2025.

Chintuang further disclosed the modus operandi of the drug-trafficking network, including procurement of narcotic drugs from suppliers in Myanmar, transportation through remote routes along the India-Myanmar border, delivery to Indian receivers and the mechanism adopted for settlement of drug proceeds. He also disclosed details of several Indian bank accounts used for receiving, routing and settling the proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking activities.

Subsequent analysis of the banking trail revealed substantial inter-account transfers, cash deposits and rapid onward movement of funds. Accordingly, the agency identified traceable Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 4.76 crore presently lying in the identified bank accounts, and provisionally attached the same under Section 5(1) of PMLA, 2002 to prevent their concealment, transfer or dissipation.

Earlier also, during the course of search operations, an amount of approximately Rs 3.42 crore found in various bank accounts maintained by the accused and other beneficiaries was frozen under the PMLA, 2002. Thus, Proceeds of Crime aggregating to approximately Rs 8.19 crore (approx.) have so far been secured under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, comprising Rs 3.42 crore (approx.) frozen and Rs 4.76 crore provisionally attached currently under the PMLA, 2002. Further investigation is in progress.