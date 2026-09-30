Jordanian Nizar Haddad Takes Over As ICARDA Chief

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Jordanian Nizar Haddad formally took over as director general of the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) at a ceremony in Cairo on Tuesday.

ICARDA is an international center within the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) system that supports agricultural research and sustainable farming in developing countries to reduce poverty and hunger and achieve food security.

Board of Trustees Chairman Tareq Zabet welcomed Haddad, noting his scientific expertise, international record in leadership and institutional development. He said the board trusts Haddad's ability to build on ICARDA's foundations and lead the center with vision, integrity and ambition.

Haddad gained experience in agricultural research, food security and sustainable development through a career that included international organizations, according to an ICARDA statement.

He will lead ICARDA through continuing to implement the 2030 Research and Innovation Strategy, strengthening its scientific excellence, expanding strategic partnerships and translating research into tangible impact for communities in dry areas worldwide.

Haddad expressed appreciation for the board's trust, and said he is keen to work with ICARDA staff, partners, governments, national and international institutions and donors to build on past achievements and strengthen the ICARDA contribution to food security challenges and community resilience in dry areas.

//Petra// NQ