Tejashwi Attacks ECI, Alleges Conspiracy To Rig Bihar, Bengal Polls

Tejashwi Alleges 'Major Conspiracy Against Democracy'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the poll panel and the central government of orchestrating a deep-seated conspiracy to subvert democratic processes and rig electoral outcomes. Addressing reporters following a high-level meeting in New Delhi, Yadav claimed that recent electoral controversies originated in Bihar, pointing to a calculated plot to manipulate outcomes.

Highlighting the unfolding situation, Yadav stated, "The SIR began from Bihar itself, and at that time too we had said that a major conspiracy was being hatched keeping the elections in mind. The way it has been exposed proves that the elections in Bengal and Bihar were conducted by fraudulent means. We all already had suspicions when the laws and rules were being changed. Laws were being brought to protect Gyanesh Kumar so that he could not be arrested.”

Accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of operating as a puppet under the BJP government, the RJD leader said that the truth will come out before everyone.“The rules were altered, and the Chief Justice was removed from the panel that appoints the Election Commissioners... Since then, we had a feeling that Gyanesh Kumar was just a puppet. The real work is being done by PM Modi and Amit Shah. In the coming times, the truth will come out before everyone. We had said earlier too that this is a major conspiracy against democracy, and those who are doing this will have to pay the price,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Expressing that the ruling establishment will have to face public accountability, Yadav further claimed,“If not today, then tomorrow these people will get their punishment, and the people of the country will teach them such a lesson that no one will dare to tamper with the Constitution or democracy again... The Bihar election was a complete fraud... The Election Commission hides everything..."

Questions Accountability in Jamui Case

Targeting the state administration over accountability in criminal cases, Yadav also drew attention to an ongoing controversy in Jamui. He said, "...Just a few days ago, the incident that happened in Jamui, the POCSO Act says that no one can publicise the victim's picture. But the Chief Minister does it; FIRs are filed against others, but because Samrat Choudhary is the Chief Minister, no action is taken against him. The question is, is the law equal for everyone, or is Samrat Choudhary above the law?..."

INDIA Bloc Announces Unified Strategy

Following Yadav's remarks, other leaders outlined a unified strategy to challenge the ECI and defend constitutional bodies. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohibbullah Nadvi emphasised the alliance's collective resolve, stating, "The entire INDIA alliance is united to save the democratic system; Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and all other leaders of the alliance are making a collective effort to safeguard democracy and our institutions, and to protect the soul and freedom of the people of India. Samajwadi Party sent a delegation comprising two representatives, Harendra Singh Malik and myself, to represent the party. The entire INDIA alliance stands united."

Detailing the concrete steps agreed upon during the meeting, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] MP John Brittas announced a multi-pronged approach involving protests, legal petitions, and representation before the Head of State. Brittas noted, "On 6th October, all INDIA alliance MPs will be marching from the Parliament to the Election Commission. We also have decided to move the Supreme Court jointly on the pending petitions. Our leaders will also be meeting the President. Every decision is unanimous; there is no difference of opinion."

The remarks came on the day leaders of the INDIA bloc met in the national capital to discuss various issues.

Earlier, after the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner. "Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and claimed that the democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted. (ANI)

BJP Hits Back at Opposition Alliance

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar mounted a sharp attack on the Opposition bloc, asserting that the INDIA bloc lacks political relevance and was primarily set up to elevate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "INDIA alliance has no relevance; it did not have any earlier and does not have any today," Chandrasekhar said. "The INDIA alliance was fundamentally created to bring Rahul Gandhi forward and promote him. The Congress has betrayed its INDIA alliance partners, including the DMK, and has aligned with others."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa today criticised the INDIA bloc ahead of its meeting in Delhi, saying alliances formed by the opposition grouping have repeatedly failed due to a lack of trust, while asserting that BJP-led alliances remain strong because they are based on the party's values and work culture. Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, Bairwa said, "Whenever they have formed alliances, those alliances have failed; the reason for this failure is a lack of trust in their modus operandi. In contrast, the BJP's alliances endure because they are rooted in the party's ethos, values, and work culture."He further said that the public's trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party is the reason behind the longevity of its alliances.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)