Vijayasai Reddy's New Party To Reserve 66% Of All Posts For Gen Z

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday announced that 66 per cent of all positions in both his proposed political party and a future government would be reserved for Gen Z, emphasizing that the younger generation will play a central role in the party's agenda.

Stance on Political Alliances

Addressing reporters in Visakhapatnam regarding potential alliances, Reddy clarified that discussions on strategic partnerships would take place only after the party is formally launched and its executive leadership is established. "As of today, the party is yet to be floated. After floating the party and constituting the executive body, the executive body will take a call on whether to associate with any national party or not. Gen Z is going to play a predominant role in our party, and 66% of the posts in the government as well as in the party will be earmarked for Gen Z," he told reporters.

Reddy's Political Background

Reddy, who resigned from his parliamentary seat in 2025 citing personal reasons, had previously indicated plans to float a new political party despite announcing retirement from politics. Reddy has played a major role in the Indian Parliament, serving as the Parliamentary Party Leader of YSRCP in the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2024. He has held various key positions, including Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, and has introduced 30 Private Member Bills. He has also served on multiple parliamentary committees, such as Petroleum & Natural Gas, Subordinate Legislation, and Public Accounts.

Despite his prominent political career, Reddy's bid for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ended in a loss to TDP's Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy. He has received several accolades for his parliamentary work, including the Sansad Ratna Award in 2023 and the Sansad Maharatna Award in 2024. (ANI)

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