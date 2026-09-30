Telangana BJP Chief Urges Aid For Nalgonda Farmers Hit By Power Cuts

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday demanded that the state government ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply for farmers in Nalgonda district, alleging that crop losses were mounting due to inadequate irrigation facilities and power cuts.

BJP Leader Assesses Crop Damage

Rao, along with BJP workers, visited Chinna Madaram and Melladuppalapally villages in Nalgonda district and interacted with farmers to assess the damage caused to crops. He met farmers over dried-up crops and losses affecting paddy, cotton and sweet lime plantations.

Speaking to ANI after meeting the farmers, Rao said that farmers in several villages of rural Nalgonda were dependent on groundwater as the Nagarjuna Sagar canal irrigation facility was not available in the region.

"We have visited nearly three to four villages in Nalgonda district rural areas where the farmers are depending on groundwater because the Nagarjuna [Sagar] canal irrigation is not here. Therefore, the bore water has to be pumped using electricity only. But it is reported by all the farmers that though the current is supposed to begin for 12 hours, uninterrupted power, they are giving it only for two hours or three hours, at the maximum five hours," he said.

"With regular power cuts. So, the crops are not getting enough water... The entire area where more than one lakh acres are being irrigated is where the farmers are growing paddy and also the sweet lime plantation, and also cotton," Rao added.

Calls for Uninterrupted Power and Crop Insurance

He said the state government should take immediate steps to ensure adequate electricity supply to farmers.

"The government should at least now give uninterrupted power supply. And secondly, there is a Fasal Bima Yojana of the Government of India. But the Telangana government is not implementing it. Neither are they bringing any alternative to Fasal Bima Yojana to protect the farmers," the Telangana BJP chief said.

Rao further demanded that the Telangana government implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state to provide relief to farmers facing crop damage. He said proper irrigation and power supply were essential to safeguard farmers dependent on borewells for cultivation.

CM Reddy Seeks Central Aid for Irrigation Projects

Earlier on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi, pressing the central government to help clear critical inter-state irrigation hurdles and expedite pending approvals for major water projects in the Krishna and Godavari basins.

Telangana Chief Minister urged Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to resolve the proposed construction of the Tummidihetti barrage through a dialogue with the Maharashtra government. Updating the Union minister about the submission of the proposal to construct the Tummidihetti barrage to the Maharashtra government, the Chief Minister requested Patil to facilitate the required approvals for the barrage. (ANI)

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