Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP Of Stealing Votes, Calls For Fresh Polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that opposition parties have united to "save democracy" and accused the BJP of staying in power by "stealing votes". He called for fresh elections in Bihar and West Bengal, alleging that the polls held in the two states were "fraudulent" and raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. His remarks came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "To save democracy, we have all united, and whatever sacrifices need to be made, we will make them. We will fight this battle and save the democracy of the country. BJP people want to end it. Gyanesh Kumar is a prime example of this; laws were altered specifically to shield him. The first law that was changed is that no action can be taken against them for life; no arrest can be made. Whether they are in position or not....The way these people have spoiled the atmosphere of the country, they have done nothing but stay in power by stealing votes. This is wrong.”“SIR's test was conducted from Bihar, and then it was implemented across the country. We demand that elections should be held again in Bengal and Bihar. There was a fraudulent election in Bihar and Bengal...We have wanted from the beginning that elections should be held on ballot paper,” he further said.

'Reign of Monsters' in Bihar

He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bihar government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state and accusing the ruling administration of fostering criminal activity and economic hardship. Speaking on the prevailing political and law-enforcement situation in Bihar, the former Deputy Chief Minister asserted that criminal elements have gained unchecked influence across the state while governance has severely faltered. "Criminals hold sway in Bihar; a reign of monsters prevails. A rule of criminals has been established, and law and order have collapsed," Yadav said.

Opposition to Meet President, EC

Earlier in the day, Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He further said that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues. (ANI)

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