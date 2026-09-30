Indian Diplomat Wishes Shanghai Mayor On China's 77Th National Day

Indian Diplomat Greets Shanghai Mayor

Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, on Wednesday wished Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming on Guo Qing Jie, the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.“Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur conveyed our best wishes to Shanghai Mayor HE Zhu Zhongming on Guo Qing Jie, the 77th anniversary of the founding of the PRC,” the Consulate General of India in Shanghai posted on X.

Zhu Zhongming is among the first leaders born in the 1970s to hold the post of Shanghai Mayor, after which many have risen to the Politburo position. Previous incumbents include Jiang Zemin, Zhu Rongji and current Chinese Vice President Han Zhen, who recently delivered China's National Statement at UNGA in New York.

Interestingly, both President XI Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have previously served as Shanghai Party Secretaries. October 1 will mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as Mao Zedong proclaimed in 1949.

India-China Bilateral Relations

India and China are taking forward their bilateral relationship under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's administrations with their meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital earlier this month.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing on Tuesday, said that the two leaders had discussed the relationship during their meeting and provided guidance on taking it forward. "On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, we had a leaders-level meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi, where the two leaders have given guidance on this relationship, and now we are taking that forward," Jaiswal said.

Emphasis on Mutual Respect and Core Concerns

During their bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi had also raised India's concerns with the Chinese President and underlined the need for both sides to remain sensitive to each other's core concerns. "Prime Minister referred to Indian concerns as well and underlined that both sides should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by the 'three mutuals': mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity," Jaiswal had said in an earlier briefing.

India has maintained that the bilateral relationship should be anchored in the principles of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

Peace at Border Essential for Progress

Prime Minister Modi had also stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain essential for sustained progress in bilateral relations and underlined the need to respect existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. "Prime Minister emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations," the MEA had said following the meeting, while stressing "the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)