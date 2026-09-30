Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Hockey Team Storms Into Final

Indian Women's Hockey Team Secures Final Berth

The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday to book its place in the gold medal clash.

After a goalless first half, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Ishika converted a penalty corner to put her side ahead.

India doubled its advantage four minutes later in the 47th minute. Salima Tete played a cross into the circle, with the ball taking a deflection off a South Korean defender's stick before finding the back of the net. India held on to its two-goal advantage for the remainder of the contest to seal a 2-0 victory. With the win, India advanced to the final, where it will face China for the gold medal.

Disappointment in Men's Doubles Tennis

Meanwhile, India's men's doubles campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal for the first time since 1998, with both Indian pairs bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Balaji went down fighting against China's Jiang Fumin and Zhang Tianhui in a closely contested three-set encounter. The Indian duo lost 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 8-10 in a hard-fought battle.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh also exited the competition after suffering a 6-7(5), 3-6 defeat against Chinese Taipei's Ho Chen-jui and Hsu Yu-hsiou. The quarterfinal exits ended India's hopes of securing a men's doubles medal at the Asian Games, extending a wait in the event that dates back to 1998. (ANI)

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