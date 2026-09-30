Eradicating Drugs From Punjab Is Everyone's Duty: Harbhajan Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said that eliminating the drug menace from Punjab is the responsibility of every citizen, as he participated in the concluding ceremony of the 'Drug-Free Punjab Yatra' in Jalandhar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the concluding ceremony of the yatra, which was organised to spread awareness against drug abuse in the state.

'Everyone's Responsibility to Eradicate Drugs'

Talking to ANI on the occasion, Harbhajan Singh said, "Absolutely, this is a very important issue, and it is everyone's responsibility to eradicate drugs from Punjab, and the rally that had been started several days ago has concluded today."

"I hope that Punjabis become aware. The responsibility to completely eradicate drugs from Punjab is everyone's, and I hope that all of you will join us," he added.

The BJP MP urged people to come forward and contribute towards making Punjab free from drugs.

BJP Sets 2029 Deadline for 'Chitta-Free' Punjab

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said that the party has set a deadline of December 31, 2029, to make Punjab free from 'Chitta' (a term commonly used for heroin), while seeking people's support to tackle the drug menace in the state.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'Drug-Free Punjab Yatra' in Jalandhar, Chugh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a guarantee on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab.

"The country's Home Minister and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a guarantee on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will create a 'Chitta'-free Punjab, and the deadline for this has been set for December 31, 2029," Chugh said.

He further said that support from the people of Punjab was needed to form a government so that the "double-engine" government could work towards eliminating 'Chitta' from the state.

"He has sought the support of the people of Punjab to form the government so that the country's 'double-engine' government can eradicate 'Chitta' with full force, liberating the state from this monster that is devouring Punjab's youth and consuming the vitality of its young generation. The deadline is December 31, 2029," he added.

'Priority is to Save Punjab's Youth': Ashwani Kumar Sharma

BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma on Wednesday said that the priority for Punjab should be to save its youth from drug abuse and secure the future of the younger generation.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'Drug-Free Punjab Yatra' in Jalandhar, Sharma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has fulfilled the promises made to the nation, citing issues including Naxalism, Article 370, and terrorism in Kashmir.

"Everything Amit Shah Ji has said or promised to the nation to date, he has fulfilled. Whether it concerns Naxalism, Article 370, or the elimination of terrorism in Kashmir, his credibility is well-established," Sharma said.

While speaking about Punjab, he said the Home Minister addressed issues including the state's financial crisis, farmers and the business community.

"However, he added a crucial caveat: all these measures would only be meaningful if Punjab breaks free from the grip of drug abuse. The most important priority is to save Punjab's youth and safeguard the future of its young generation," he added.

Amit Shah Attacks AAP Govt, Vows to End Drug Trade

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government in Punjab had allowed the trade of“chitta” (synthetic drugs) to flourish openly and vowed that the BJP would make Punjab free from the drug trade by December 31, 2029, if voted to power.

Addressing the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra in Jalandhar, Shah said the BJP would make a drug-free Punjab the central issue of its campaign in the upcoming Assembly election.

“Why has the time come today to make Punjab drug-free? Because the AAP government allowed the trade of chitta (synthetic drugs) to flourish openly,” Shah said.

He added,“I have come today to tell the people of Punjab that in the Punjab elections, there are many issues-farmers' issues, industry issues, law and order issues, women's safety issues. But in the upcoming election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to fight solely and purely on the issue of a drug-free Punjab, for a drug-free Punjab.”

Shah also appealed to the people of Punjab to support the BJP and said the party would work towards ending the trade of chitta by the end of 2029.

“Today, from here, I promise the mothers and youth of Punjab that in this election, support the BJP, vote for the lotus flower, and before December 31, 2029, we will free Punjab from the trade of chitta,” he said. (ANI)

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