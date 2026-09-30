Nimrat Kaur Reveals Why She Has No TV Prefers Nature, Spirituality

In today's social media era, many Bollywood celebrities give fans a glimpse of their houses through home tours and social media posts, and if actor Nimrat Kaur ever shares a tour of her house, fans might be surprised to discover one unusual thing: there is no television at her home. Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview with ANI, 'The Lunchbox' fame artist Nimrat revealed why she does not have a television at her home. She said that whenever she gets personal time, she prefers connecting with nature and spirituality. Nimrat added that she chooses not to have a television at home as she does not want to spend hours sitting in one place, binge watching content, and eventually becoming addicted to it.

Connecting with nature and spirituality

"I came to Mumbai with absolutely nothing and I didn't know anyone, my entire energy and focus was how do I get to the point where I can choose and work with the people I want to work with and create some, you know, projects and work on celluloid. It was just I did not I didn't have this vocabulary back then but I knew that I was interested in leaving an impact with what I wanted to do as an actor for people who wanted to watch me. And now it's about how best can I enjoy this life and not feel burdened or jaded or cynical about it...So I travel. I love the mountains. I go away. I don't wait for people to make plans and this and that. I don't; I just head out. I go towards the mountains whichever way I can," Nimrat shared.

"I love visiting different temples, different religious places. I love doing that. Because I feel like when people come together at a place with so much positivity, energy, and belief, there is something very powerful about that collective atmosphere. I don't know how else to say this but I feel like even if I dip into that energy and I tap into that environment there with everyone's collectively coming and converging into one point. It recharges my batteries. I feel so blessed. I feel like even the water at such a place you know has it carries a different energy and everything is energy eventually. I also don't have a television in my house," she added.

'Don't want to get addicted'

Also, she emphasised that she does not want to get into the habit of sitting for long hours watching content and feeling stressed about unfinished shows "So in my personal life I keep things very simple. I I don't have a TV at home because I don't want to sit in one place and you know then keep watching things and then be addicted to it and then not be able to finish it and then have that stress that, 'oh God, I started this, and I didn't (complete it)'," Nimrat said.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in 'The Family Man 3', featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. Created by Raj and DK, the series follows Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency. She essayed the role of an antagonist Mira in the spy-action series. (ANI)

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