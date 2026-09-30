Water Ministry Busts 4 Illegal Taps South Of Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation dismantled four illegal connections on a major supply pipeline, south of Amman on Wednesday.

In its statement, Ministry of Water and Irrigation said inspectors in Al Muwaqqar and Al Shoumariyya regions uncovered four illegal lines, three 1-inch and one 2-inch, siphoning water from a 300 mm main pipeline into unauthorized tankers.

Crews disconnected the illegal pipes, restored the original fixtures, and filed formal violation reports into the incidfents.

The ministry reiterated its "commitment" to cracking down on water theft to protect national water resources and public supply networks.

In a joint effort, the operation was carried out by the Water Authority of Jordan's internal control unit, Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna), the Ministry of Interior and the Muwaqqar Badia Police Center.

//Petra// HA