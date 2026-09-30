ASE Up 0.28% With JD11.9M Turnover

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) –Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index closed Wednesday at 4,190 points, up 0.28 percent, while total trading value reached JD11.9 million.

A total of 6.4 million shares were traded through 5,026 transactions.

At the sector level, the financial and services indexes rose 0.49% and 0.43%, respectively, while the industrial benchmark declined 0.65%.

Of the 106 companies whose shares were traded, 49 recorded price gains and 36 declined.

//Petra// AO