Amman Prepares Infrastructure For 20262027 Winter Weather

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) - Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) began ramping up field readiness for the 2026–2027 winter season to mitigate severe weather risks, driven by climate change.

Municipal crews are mapping, numbering, and logging all stormwater drainage sites onto regulatory maps and GIS systems to enable rapid response and maintenance tracking, GAM said in a statement on Wednesday.

Work is also underway across regions to clear natural valleys, streams, and culverts using heavy machinery to ensure unhindered water flow.

As a precautionary measure, GAM is warning informal encampments along flood-prone stream beds to relocate to safe ground, while heavy tracked vehicles are positioned for emergency deployment.

GAM added that field teams are inspecting and clearing drainage networks, bridges, and tunnels, while servicing water pumps and suction equipment to ensure full technical operational readiness ahead of heavy rainfall.

//Petra// HA