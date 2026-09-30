Authorities Warn Against Fake Electricity Bill Links, Phishing Scams
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) and power distribution companies jointly cautioned against suspicious text messages and links for electricity bills, data updates, or electronic payments.
In their joint warning on Wednesday, the EMRC and companies urged the public to avoid clicking on unverified links, or sharing personal and financial details with unofficial entities.
The commission stated that energy bill inquiries and payments should be processed strictly through official, approved channels to protect consumers from financial scams.
//Petra// HA
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