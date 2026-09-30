Gold Makes A Comeback In Pakistan After Recent Decline

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices have increased once again in Pakistan, with the price of gold per tola reaching Rs441,636.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs4,300 on the third day of the business week, taking the price to Rs441,636.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,686 to Rs378,631.

Gold prices had previously declined for three consecutive days. On September 26, the price per tola fell by Rs2,100, followed by a decline of Rs12,800 on September 28 and a further decrease of Rs800 on the previous day. However, gold prices rose again today.

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In the international market, gold prices also increased, with the price per ounce rising by $43 to $4,191. The increase in international prices also affected the local bullion market.

Market experts say gold prices are influenced by various factors, including global supply and demand, investor sentiment and international economic conditions. Even minor changes in global prices can have an impact on the local market.