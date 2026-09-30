Russian Attack Damages Equipment At Trypillia TPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, PJSC“Centrenergo” reported this on Facebook.

“Our top priority right now is to assess the condition of the equipment and determine the scope of the necessary work. As soon as the security situation allows, our specialists will begin repair work. The team knows what to do and continues to work,” commented Serhii Isachenko, CEO of Centrenergo.

Drone debris falls into yard of private residence in's Pechersk district

It is noted that, for security reasons, the company is not currently commenting on other details regarding the consequences of the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 30, Russian forces attacked energy facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and other regions. Damage and destruction have been reported.

Photo: PJSC“Centrenergo”