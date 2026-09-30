Russians Strike Enterprise In Novhorod-Siverskyi, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Novhorod-Siverskyi. Today, September 30, at approximately 11:45, a strike by an enemy UAV (of the 'Molniya' type) was recorded at one of the city's enterprises," he wrote.

According to Seliverstov, two civilians were injured - men born in 1995 and 1998. The victims were taken to a local medical facility with blast-related acoustic injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Further details are being established.

Five killed, 14 injured in Russian attacks primarily targeting energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Region

Seliverstov also reported that in the city of Semenivka, an enemy FPV drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility. Information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that enemy "Banderol" drones destroyed 200 tonnes of rapeseed at an agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region.