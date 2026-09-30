Russians Attack Shopping Center In Romny, Sumy Region - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the local media outlet Debaty Sumy.

"Russian forces attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in Romny. It is known that the strike hit a construction and retail center," the report said.

Preliminary information indicates that the damage is not critical. According to available information, there were no casualties.

Police show aftermath of KAB strikes on Sumy: Two killed, six wounded

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday the Russians struck a school in Sumy. Children were in the shelter at the time of the attack. Four guided aerial bombs (KABs) were dropped on Sumy, with people killed and injured at locations near the school.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine