Power Of Unity 2026 Joint Military Exercise Continues In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The next phase of tasks has been successfully completed during "Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise hosted by Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the participating personnel carried out a range of activities, including the transportation of personnel to the operational area using armoured vehicles, combat operations in a populated area, breaching and clearing passages through minefields, conducting an assault on the positions of simulated terrorists and clearing and capturing an objective held by the opposing force, and engaging and destroying the simulated enemy's armoured vehicles using anti-tank weapons.

During the assault, military personnel conducted their assigned tasks with fire support from combat helicopters, armoured vehicles, and artillery systems. They also further developed their practical skills in interoperability, coordination, and the execution of joint operations.

The assigned tasks were successfully accomplished owing to the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the military personnel of the participating countries.

It is noteworthy that, the primary objectives of the exercise are to enhance the practical skills of military personnel, ensure the coordinated employment of weapons systems and military equipment with personnel, and expand their ability to execute assigned tasks in a rapid and coordinated manner.

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