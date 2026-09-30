Unknown Projectile Strikes Crude Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Wednesday that an oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The agency warned that it had received delayed information about the incident, which occurred in the strategic waterway on Tuesday.

"A verified source reported that a crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile on the port side," the organization said.

UKMTO did not identify the country under whose flag the vessel was operating and provided no details about possible casualties, damage, or the origin of the projectile. It said authorities were investigating the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident comes amid tensions between Iran and the United States over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy and commodity supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Shady Alassar / Anadolu Agency