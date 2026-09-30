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John Sellars
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Reader in Philosophy, Royal Holloway, University of London
Dr John Sellars is a Reader in the History of Philosophy at Royal Holloway, University of London.
His recent books include Lessons in Stoicism (2019), The Fourfold Remedy (2020), and Aristotle (2023), all published by Penguin.Experience
- 2020–present Reader, Royal Holloway 2017–2020 Lecturer, Royal Holloway
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