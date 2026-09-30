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John Sellars

John Sellars


2026-09-30 09:13:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Reader in Philosophy, Royal Holloway, University of London
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Dr John Sellars is a Reader in the History of Philosophy at Royal Holloway, University of London.

His recent books include Lessons in Stoicism (2019), The Fourfold Remedy (2020), and Aristotle (2023), all published by Penguin.

Experience
  • 2020–present Reader, Royal Holloway
  • 2017–2020 Lecturer, Royal Holloway

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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