Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, University of Arizona

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Bhakti Mamtora is a scholar of Hinduism and South Asian Religions in the Department of Religious Studies and Classics at the University of Arizona. She holds a Ph.D. in Religion from the University of Florida, and an M.A. in South Asian Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

Her research interests include book history, community formation, digital religion, and migration. Her current book project employs archival, textual, and ethnographic methods to examine the genesis and reception of the Swāmīnī Vāto in the Swaminarayan Sampraday during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. She has published journal articles in Fieldwork in Religion, Postscripts: The Journal of Sacred Texts, Cultural Histories, and Contemporary Contexts, and The Journal of Vaishnava Studies.

–present Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, University of Arizona

2019 University of Florida, Religion

American Academy of Religion

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