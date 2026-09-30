Ashley Walters is an Associate Professor of Jewish Studies with a courtesy appointment in Women's and Gender Studies. She also directs the Pearlstine/Lipov Center for Southern Jewish Culture. Her research interests include American and Eastern European Jewish history; the history of the radical left; studies of race, gender and sexuality; American and Jewish-American literature; and the history of the American South.

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