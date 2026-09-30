Antonio Perez-Nunez

Associate Professor of Spanish, College of Charleston

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Antonio Pérez earned his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and has been a professor at the College of Charleston since 2015. His research focuses on language classroom practices, language pedagogy, and the use of technology to support language teaching and learning.

Since the release of ChatGPT and the rapid growth of generative artificial intelligence, his work has increasingly examined how these technologies can be integrated into language education in pedagogically sound and meaningful ways. He is particularly interested in how AI-powered tools can expand opportunities for language practice, provide effective feedback, and support both instructors and learners while complementing the essential role of human interaction and teaching.

–present Associate Professor of Spanish, College of Charleston

Experience