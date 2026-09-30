Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Stephanie A. Dhuman

Stephanie A. Dhuman


2026-09-30 09:13:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Sociology, Hamilton College
Profile Articles

Stephanie A. Dhuman's research and teaching focus on racialization and racism, Latinx (im)migration, sexuality, and family, and has been published in journals including Annual Review of Sociology, Sociology of Race and Ethnicity, and Ethnic and Racial Studies. Dhuman is currently working on research related to Latinx racialization experiences, racial and queer identity formation, sociopolitical agency within racialized organizations, and racial disparities in the foster care system. At the University of Florida, she earned her master's and doctorate degrees in sociology, with focus in the substantive areas of race, Latinx sociology, and gender and sexuality.

Experience
  • 2023–present Assistant Professor, Hamilton College

The Conversation

MENAFN30092026000199003603ID1111739399



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search