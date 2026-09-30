Assistant Professor of Sociology, Hamilton College

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Stephanie A. Dhuman's research and teaching focus on racialization and racism, Latinx (im)migration, sexuality, and family, and has been published in journals including Annual Review of Sociology, Sociology of Race and Ethnicity, and Ethnic and Racial Studies. Dhuman is currently working on research related to Latinx racialization experiences, racial and queer identity formation, sociopolitical agency within racialized organizations, and racial disparities in the foster care system. At the University of Florida, she earned her master's and doctorate degrees in sociology, with focus in the substantive areas of race, Latinx sociology, and gender and sexuality.

2023–present Assistant Professor, Hamilton College

Experience