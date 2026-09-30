Professor of Political Science and International Studies, University of Tampa

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Liv Coleman specializes in East Asian and Japanese politics. Her research interests include family, gender, international organization, social movements, campaigns and elections, environmental politics and politics of the digital age.

Coleman has conducted research as a Foreign Research Scholar at the University of Tokyo's Institute of Social Science and as an Advanced Research Fellow at the Harvard Program on US-Japan Relations.

Her research has been published in International Studies Quarterly, the Journal of Information Technology and Politics, the Japanese Journal of Political Science, the US-Japan Women's Journal, Asia and the Pacific Policy Studies as well as in edited volumes.

She ran for Florida State House in 2018 and remains active in the community.

Coleman was recognized as a member of the Mansfield Foundation US-Japan Network for the Future, Cohort III (2014-2016). She received a Teaching Award for Excellence from the College of Social Science, Mathematics and Education in 2011-2012. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

–present Professor of Political Science and International Studies, University of Tampa

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