Assistant Professor of Energy and Environment, City University of Hong Kong

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Yucheng Lin is an Assistant Professor in the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong. He received his PhD in Physical Geography from the Department of Geography, Durham University (UK), after which he was a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University (USA) and a Research Scientist at the CSIRO, Australia. His research combines geophysics, Bayesian statistics, and artificial intelligence to reconstruct the past, characterise the present, and project the future of sea-level change, to investigate the interactions between sea-level change and human activity, and to quantify future climate risk. He has published as first author in leading international journals including Nature, Nature Communications, and Geophysical Research Letters. He received the AGU Outstanding Student Presentation Award (OSPA) in two consecutive years and has been awarded research funding from the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP), the International Glaciological Society (IGS), and the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR); he co-leads sea-level-related projects supported by the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Australian Climate Service (ACS). He serves as a reviewer for more than 20 journals, including Nature Geoscience and Science Advances, as a grant reviewer for agencies such as the NSF, and as a session convener at international conferences including the AGU Fall Meeting.

–present Assistant Professor, City University of Hong Kong

2023 Durham University, PhD in Physical Geography

ExperienceEducation