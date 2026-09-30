MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. to Present at Three Industry Events Across Taiwan, British Columbia and Ontario

September 30, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") today announced a series of three industry engagements over the coming weeks, showcasing the Company's energy storage and battery technologies to defence sector, Indigenous economic development officials and industry stakeholders in Taiwan, British Columbia and Ontario.

The Company opens in Taipei at the Canada Defense Showcase 2026, running September 30 and October 1. The first day begins with a market briefing at the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, followed by the showcase itself at Humble House Taipei, before an audience drawn from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and the wider defence industry. The second day is for follow-up meetings with prospective partners and customers and visits to selected organizations. David Parry, Chief Operating Officer of HyprC Systems and Advisor to the CEO of Aegis, will present the Company's HyprC battery technology and its PWR Flex 261Q energy storage platform.

From October 5 to 8, the Company is a silver sponsor at the CANDO conference in Victoria, which is the national gathering of the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers and brings together Indigenous economic development officers, First Nations governments and industry partners from across Canada. Aegis's presence at the conference runs through Malahat Energy Systems Inc., the energy storage company that is 49% owned by Aegis and 51% owned by the Malahat Nation. The Company will have representatives at Booth 23 throughout the conference, joined by personnel from SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd., (TW: 7740) (Taiwan). Aegis will focus on educating Northern and last-mile communities on the benefits of hybridizing diesel generation with battery energy storage; a video the Company produced on the subject is available here: .

The series concludes at the Best Defence Conference in London, Ontario, on October 19 and 20, the annual conference of the Ontario Defence Association. In addition to presenting its technology to conference delegates, the Company will unveil TALON, its new energy storage product for the defence sector.

"Over the next three weeks, we have an opportunity to showcase Aegis technology to three important audiences," said Ramtin Rasoulizenhad, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "In Taiwan, we will engage with organizations seeking reliable, defence-grade battery systems. In Victoria, we will demonstrate what an Indigenous-owned energy company can deliver. And in London, Ontario, we will unveil TALON, our newest product developed for the defence sector. With HyprC and the PWR Flex 261Q ready to showcase, these events will help us strengthen relationships, demonstrate our capabilities and expand Aegis' presence in the defence and critical energy markets."

About HyprC Systems Inc.

HyprC Systems Corp. is an Aegis subsidiary focused on developing a nuclear-aware hybrid energy platform for mission-critical applications across space, defence, and AI data center markets. HyprC's strategy is centered on building and commercializing disruptive, defensible IP in hybrid energy control, system integration, digital-twin-based validation, and safety-critical protection architectures.

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.







Malahat Energy Systems Inc. is an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a leading role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, Visit .

About SEETEL New Energy







SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (TW: 7740) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications. For more information, visit .

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.







Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) is a Vancouver-based energy technology company focused on critical energy storage for defence, marine and industrial applications. Its subsidiary, HyprC Systems, develops the HCFT-ESS, a high C-rate fast transient energy storage system, together with a nuclear-aware control layer built for demanding, safety-critical environments. The Company's PWR Flex 261Q is an all-in-one, outdoor-rated energy storage unit with an in-house designed energy management system and a quantum random number generator security layer supplied by Quantum eMotion. The Company's TALON unit is a 10-foot containerized energy storage system designed for rapid deployment in forward and remote defence applications. Aegis holds an approximately 49 percent interest in Malahat Energy Systems, a majority Indigenous-owned venture with the Malahat Nation, and partners with SEETEL New Energy of Taiwan on the Cordelia BESS platform. For more information, visit .

For further information, contact:

David Parry, Chief Operating Officer, HyprC Systems, and Advisor to the CEO, Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. ... | +1 604 889 2188

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned participation in the events described above, the unveiling of TALON and the anticipated benefits of that participation. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term definition is in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.