MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) FUTR Announces Partnership with USA Financial to Launch AI Agent-Driven Client Lead Generation and Financial Planning Solutions Partnership gives USA Financial's national advisor network a company-supported way to reach and evaluate prospective clients through FUTR Planning, backed by a dedicated FUTR Advisor Agent and a planned FutureVault integration

September 30, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: The FUTR Corporation

Highlights

USA Financial, a national wealth management firm with over 225 independent advisor offices throughout the United States, expands distribution of FUTR's Agent-Driven Lead Generation business by making FUTR Planning's consumer lead generation and financial planning tools available to its advisor network USA Financial provides its advisors with their GrowthKeeper program, a marketing reimbursement program advisors can leverage to help keep their pipeline full The partnership is expected to meaningfully expand the reach of FUTR's Agent-Driven Lead Generation engine and grow adoption of the FUTR Agent App across a nationwide network of independent advisors and households

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced a strategic partnership with USA Financial to launch Agent-Driven Lead Generation and financial planning solutions for USA Financial's advisor network, delivered through FUTR Planning, the Company's consumer financial planning platform. Under the partnership, USA Financial, a national wealth management firm with over 225 independent advisor offices throughout the United States and a widely recognized innovator and leader in advisor support and customer acquisition, has made FUTR Planning available to its advisor network. The partnership gives USA Financial advisors a company-supported channel to reach and evaluate prospective clients through FUTR Planning.

Expanding FUTR's Lead Generation Distribution

The partnership is a direct expansion of distribution for FUTR's Agent-Driven Lead Generation business, currently delivered through FUTR Planning's consumer engagement platform, which USA Financial's advisors may choose to leverage to connect with and evaluate prospective clients as part of their own practices. Through its GrowthKeeper program, USA Financial provides marketing reimbursement to affiliated professionals to help with the ongoing growth of their practices. The partnership adds to a base of over 400 paying advisors already using FUTR Planning today, and is expected to meaningfully expand the reach of FUTR's Agent-Driven Lead Generation engine, pairing FUTR Planning's high-intent consumer base with an established, nationwide network of independent financial advisors. Consistent with FUTR's broader platform strategy, every consumer who completes a plan through FUTR Planning also becomes a user of the FUTR Agent App, FUTR's platform for helping consumers store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information, extending FUTR's relationship with that consumer well beyond the initial referral.

FUTR Advisor Agent

As part of the collaboration, each participating USA Financial advisor will also gain access to a dedicated FUTR Advisor Agent. The AI-powered tool is designed to help advisors evaluate incoming consumer leads, model and adjust client savings and retirement plans, identify additional sales opportunities within a client's financial profile, and draft outreach and sales scripts, streamlining how advisors convert leads into ongoing client relationships.

Prospect Digital Vaults and FutureVault Integration

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, USA Financial advisors will be able to create individual Prospect Digital Vaults and securely manage client documents and data through a planned integration with FutureVault, an industry-leading pioneer of Intelligent Document Infrastructure delivered through its digital vault platform. FutureVault is already an approved and compliance-vetted vendor within the USA Financial ecosystem, giving advisors a clear path to adoption from day one. FUTR, which was spun out of FutureVault in March 2025, expects the integration to extend the partnership's value beyond lead generation into ongoing client and document management for advisors.

Webinar and Conference Appearance

FUTR and USA Financial plan to host a joint webinar to introduce the FUTR Planning platform to advisors and walk through onboarding, currently targeted for October 2026. Further details, including registration information, will be announced closer to the date. FUTR Planning will also present at USA Financial's Chain-of-Secrets Advisor Conference, to be held September 30 - October 2, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"USA Financial has built one of the most respected, advisor-first organizations in the industry, and they have consistently shown a willingness to invest in innovative tools that help their advisors grow, which made them exactly the kind of partner we wanted for this next step."

Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation

"We're incredibly excited to begin working with USA Financial and support their advisors with a more scalable approach to client acquisition and growth. Our mission is to help advisors spend more time building relationships with qualified households and less time searching for opportunities. USA Financial's commitment to empowering advisors aligns closely with our vision, and we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that help their advisors create meaningful connections and grow their businesses."

Corey Small, Head of Sales at FUTR Planning

"We're excited about this partnership and what it means for our advisors. Part of our role is to keep bringing our advisor network new options for growing their businesses, and we're glad to make FUTR Planning, along with the new FUTR Advisor Agent, available to advisors who want to explore these tools as part of that toolkit."

Mark Mersman, Chief Experience Officer of USA Financial

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App, enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments. The company operates FUTR Payments, which optimizes car loan and mortgage payments for consumers and serves mortgage brokers as well as approximately 180 active US auto dealerships, and FUTR Planning, a consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced since 2016. For more information, visit .

About USA Financial

USA Financial is a comprehensive financial services institution focused on providing advisors with the resources, support, and solutions needed to help clients pursue their financial goals. Through its family of companies, USA Financial offers investment management, wealth management support, compliance, insurance, technology, marketing, and practice development solutions to financial professionals nationwide.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is a leading Document Intelligence and Digital Vault Platform for BFSI and enterprise wealth management firms | Pioneer of the Client Life Management VaultTM | 1,000+ APIs and MCP Connectivity | SOC 2 Type II & PCI DSS Compliant | 5-Star WealthTech Provider | Top 100 Global WealthTech Innovator

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and scope of the partnership with USA Financial, the timing and functionality of the FUTR Advisor Agent and the FutureVault integration, the timing of the planned webinar and conference presentation, and anticipated growth in FUTR's Agent-Driven Lead Generation engine. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For Further Information, Please Contact

Jason Ewart, EVP, at 416-580-0721.

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For more information regarding USA Financial, please contact Allison Warner at ....

For more information regarding FutureVault, please contact Kristian Borghesan, Chief Marketing Officer - ...

Source: The FUTR Corporation







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Source: The FUTR Corporation