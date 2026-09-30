Linde Plans For New Kazakhstan Projects Worth Up To $500 Million

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Linde's plans to implement new projects in Kazakhstan with a potential investment volume of up to $500 million, during a meeting with Oliver Pfann, Senior Vice President of Linde GmbH, the president's press service reported.

“President welcomed Linde's plans to implement new projects in Kazakhstan with a potential investment volume of up to $500 million. In particular, the signing of an agreement between Linde and Qarmet on the construction of a new air separation unit in Temirtau was noted,” the presidential press service said.

Tokayev highly assessed Linde's contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's industrial sector. The company is one of the world's leading players in industrial gases and engineering, and its technologies are widely used in the metallurgical, mining, chemical and energy sectors, healthcare, electronics and high-tech manufacturing.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for implementing joint projects in the petrochemical industry.

Tokayev particularly highlighted Linde's advanced developments in carbon capture and storage, as well as the company's plans to develop hydrogen infrastructure, which are in line with Kazakhstan's goals for the transition to a green economy.

In this context, Tokayev briefed Pfann on the development of petrochemical and chemical clusters in the Atyrau and Mangystau regions and invited Linde to participate in implementing promising projects in these sectors.

In turn, Pfann thanked the president for supporting the company's initiatives and expressed readiness to further expand the partnership and establish new production facilities in Kazakhstan.