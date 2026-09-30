Synack Named A Leader In G2 Penetration Testing Reports For A Second Consecutive Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real G2 users name Synack as a Leader in both the overall and enterprise reports, reflecting customer confidence in Synack's AI + human approach to continuous security validation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack, the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation, today announced that Synack has achieved Leader status in both the G2 Grid® Report for Penetration Testing | Fall 2026 and the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Penetration Testing | Fall 2026. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted data source on B2B software.

This recognition is based on responses from real users to the Penetration Testing-related questions featured in the G2 review form. The Fall recognition follows Synack's Leader placement in both reports for Summer 2026.

“Customer validation has always mattered, but in an AI-crowded market it has become an essential signal of trust,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, Chief Marketing Officer at Synack.“Any company can make claims on its own website. Verified customer experiences help buyers and AI-powered discovery tools distinguish proven value from positioning. This recognition gives the market credible evidence that Synack customers see the difference.”

“With Synack, AI gives you breadth, and humans give you creativity and judgment,” said Mark Kuhr, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Synack.“Sara AI Pentesting expands testing coverage at machine speed, and our researchers validate which findings are exploitable and how they chain together. Customers see the difference in the results.”

Synack achieved Leader status in the G2 Grid® Report for Penetration Testing | Fall 2026 and the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Penetration Testing | Fall 2026 by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared with similar products in the Penetration Testing category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

“Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2.“Congratulations to Synack for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users.”

Synack holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on G2. Reviewers highlight the value of access to vetted security researchers, continuous testing across applications and infrastructure, and reporting that helps security teams communicate results to leadership.

“Having a diverse pool of vetted researchers means our applications are continuously tested by individuals with varying skill sets and areas of expertise.” -Manager, Cyber Defense, Enterprise

“Synack helps us validate the security of our internet-facing applications and infrastructure by providing access to skilled security researchers who identify vulnerabilities that traditional automated tools often miss.” -Cybersecurity Engineering Team Leader, Enterprise

Read Synack's reviews on G2, learn more at synack.com and follow Synack on LinkedIn.

About Synack

Synack is the AI + human penetration testing platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team, a rigorously vetted global community of security researchers, to expand testing coverage and prove real-world exploitability. The Synack Platform gives organizations control and visibility across testing activity, validated findings and remediation status. Synack supports point-in-time and continuous penetration testing across web applications, APIs, mobile applications, cloud and host infrastructure, internal environments and AI/LLM systems. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets across enterprise, public-sector and highly regulated environments. Synack was recognized by both G2 and GigaOm as a Leader in Penetration Testing and PTaaS, and received Global InfoSec Awards for Market Leader in AI-Powered Cybersecurity and Trailblazer in PTaaS. Learn more at synack.com and on LinkedIn.

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