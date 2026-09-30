Reckoner Appoints Industry Veteran Robert Bush As Managing Director Of Reckoner Capital Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckoner Capital Management, a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit, today announced that Robert Bush has joined the firm as Managing Director of Reckoner Capital Company (“RCC”), its dedicated risk retention financing platform. RCC was launched earlier this year to provide risk retention financing solutions to issuers of CLO, ABS, RMBS, and CMBS securitizations.

Bush will work with Executive Director Anna Di Pietro to build a leading platform for flexible, efficient risk retention financing solutions.

“Robert brings the relationships, market knowledge, and structured products expertise we need as we take a critical next step in building RCC's risk retention business,” said John Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reckoner Capital Management.“Just as important, he has a client-first approach and a deep understanding of how to solve complex financing needs, which directly supports Reckoner's overall strategy of delivering thoughtful, flexible solutions across a broad range of asset classes. Issuers are seeking more balance sheet flexibility in their risk retention positions, and we believe there is a significant opportunity for new financing providers in this space.”

With three decades of experience across capital markets, structured finance, origination, sales and trading, Bush has built strong relationships with issuers, sponsors, investment banks, and investors across the securitization market. Prior to joining Reckoner, he was Managing Director at BTIG and previously held roles at BMO Capital Markets, KGS, Nomura, and J.P. Morgan.

“I am excited to join RCC to help build a risk retention platform that is directly aligned with what clients need: balance sheet flexibility, a thoughtful approach to complex financing needs, and execution certainty,” said Bush.“Issuers are looking for more diversification and optionality in their risk retention obligations, particularly in more complex and bespoke areas of the securitization market. As part of the broader Reckoner platform, RCC is well positioned to meet that demand with its specialized financing capabilities and deep investment expertise.”

He added,“I've known Anna for nearly a decade going back to our days at BMO and KGS, and I've always admired the discipline and focus she brings to every situation. I look forward to collaborating with her and the entire Reckoner team to help build an industry-leading platform.”

Di Pietro and Bush will introduce the RCC platform to sponsors, bankers, and dealers at ABS East in Miami on October 18, 2026. To learn more about RCC, visit .

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit. We are dedicated to delivering superior investment performance to institutional and retail clients by creating bespoke, innovative solutions and products that are directly aligned with their objectives. Leveraging our vast experience, expertise, and relationships, we bring highly differentiated alternative credit investments to Wall Street and Main Street, which has traditionally had limited access to this asset class. We are employee-owned and partnered with RedBird Capital Partners, a $15 billion private equity firm. To learn more, please visit .

Media Contact

Tricia Ross

Financial Profiles

(US+) 1-310-622-8226

...