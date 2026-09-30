Incorta Adds Governed Data Transformation For Agentic Workflows With Incorta Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrates AI-assisted data transformation to increase speed to analysis, lower costs, and extend end-to-end governance across workflows

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta, the governed data and AI platform company, today announced an addition to Incorta Intelligence. New to the platform, Analyst Studio provides governed data transformation capabilities to support analyst and agent-driven workflows. Designed to eliminate tool sprawl, speed real-time access to business data, and extend data governance, Analyst Studio accelerates time to decisions that are trusted and actionable.

As part of Incorta Intelligence, Analyst Studio puts data transformation directly into the hands of a business' departmental expertise. It builds, explains, and troubleshoots pipelines in plain language, without needing SQL knowledge or an IT ticket. This results in fewer licenses, less time waiting, and answers from analysts or agents that businesses can trust, extending governance from the first step to the last.

Highlights of Analyst Studio include:



Zero decoupled code: Transformation logic stays inside the governed environment so there is no drift between what was built and what's in use.



Full Governance Inherited: Every pipeline carries data lineage, access controls, and audit trail.



No-Code Recipe Library: 20+ ready-made recipes (cleanse, join, pivot, dedupe, lookup, and more) replace point solutions and custom scripts, consolidating spend into one governed platform.

AI Workflow Assistant: By describing the needed transformation in plain language, the Assistant builds, explains, and troubleshoots.



“I am extremely proud of the advancements our development teams continue to add to the Incorta Intelligence platform,” said Ashwin Warrier, Vice President of Product at Incorta.“Analyst Studio extends governed data preparation to help data teams build analytical flows with advanced analytics in a single unified platform. These flows ensure that every analyst, AI app, or agent accesses reliable, deterministic data with built-in governance and security. This enables businesses to control and consolidate their tool sprawl, lower AI spend, and trust the results.”

A governed data and AI platform for enterprises, Incorta Intelligence connects live, detailed data across all systems of record powering analytics, AI agents, and AI applications. Used across a wide range of industries, including supply chain, manufacturing, and retail, organizations can leverage the frontier model of their choice with Incorta Intelligence to build applications, automate processes, and take action directly within a central, governed environment - without relying on IT resources, exporting data to spreadsheets, or incurring unpredictable AI costs.

General availability of Analyst Studio is expected in November 2026. Please join the Cup of Joe webinar on October 30 to learn more about Analyst Studio.

Additionally, Incorta will demonstrate Analyst Studio and the full Incorta Intelligence offering at Workday Rising held the week of October 12 -15 in Las Vegas, booth number D20.

About Incorta

Incorta provides the only governed data and AI platform built for enterprises. Its solution offerings connect live, detailed data across all systems of record, so teams can deploy custom AI apps, agents, and more on a single, trusted foundation. Incorta works with the world's leading companies, helping them control AI-related spend and sprawl with centrally managed governance, security, and infrastructure. Learn more at .



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