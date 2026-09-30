Servicetitan Announces Strategic Partnership With Ramp To Automate Financial Workflows For Contractors With AI-Powered Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Driven Bill Pay and Expense Cards Streamline Business Spending and Eliminate Manual Back-Office Work for the Trades

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced a new partnership with Ramp, the leading financial operations platform. By integrating Ramp's AI-powered Bill Pay and Expense Management into ServiceTitan, contractors can now automate routine business spending, eliminate tedious back-office data entry, and gain real-time control over operational costs. This streamlined financial management keeps trade businesses running efficiently, while saving contractors hours of manual labor each week.

“Our core mission at ServiceTitan is to power every aspect of a contractor's business from one place,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan.“By partnering with Ramp, we're bringing automation directly into our customers' financial workflows, giving them greater control and visibility over every dollar spent, with everything connected from the office to the job site.”

The announcement marks Ramp's first embedded partnership within a vertical software platform, bringing its AI-powered financial operations technology directly into software built for the trades.

Bill Pay streamlines payment workflows within ServiceTitan, building on the platform's existing Accounts Payable capabilities that automate invoice review, reconciliation and approval. By bringing payment workflows into the platform and leveraging Ramp for payment processing, ServiceTitan gives contractors a more efficient end-to-end experience while reducing manual work and keeping spending connected to jobs and projects.

Expense Cards give contractors a smarter way to manage employee spending through Ramp-powered corporate cards that integrate with ServiceTitan. Transactions automatically sync into ServiceTitan, where purchases can be matched to the appropriate job or project, receipts captured digitally and expenses tracked with greater accuracy, giving contractors better visibility into business spending while reducing manual reconciliation.

“The job site and the finance office shouldn't operate on two different sets of information,” said Geoff Charles, Chief Product Officer of Ramp.“With Ramp embedded in ServiceTitan, spending is tied to the right job as it happens, not cleaned up weeks later. Contractors get less paperwork, cleaner books, and a much faster read on what every project is actually costing them.”

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades-a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at:

About Ramp

Ramp is how companies save time and money on every dollar they spend. It's the smart financial infrastructure behind every card swipe, invoice, and reimbursement – streamlining approvals, processing payments, and closing the books automatically. More than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to the Fortune 100, have saved over $12 billion and 27 million hours with Ramp. For the median customer, that translates to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in their first year. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at .

© 2026 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

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Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

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