Associa and City of Richardson Celebrate Long-Standing Partnership Through National Night Out

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual event brings neighborhoods, law enforcement and community partners together to strengthen connections and promote safer communities

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, and the City of Richardson are highlighting their long-standing partnership in support of National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that brings neighbors, law enforcement and local organizations together to strengthen relationships and promote safer communities.

For Associa, National Night Out represents a natural extension of its commitment to building stronger communities. The company has been a national sponsor of National Night Out for nearly two decades and continues to support neighborhood events across the country.

The partnership is particularly meaningful in Richardson, where Associa has maintained a longstanding presence and now operates its corporate headquarters. The City of Richardson has participated in National Night Out for almost 40 years, with neighborhood gatherings providing opportunities for residents to connect with police officers, firefighters, city officials and one another.

“National Night Out reflects what strong communities are all about, neighbors coming together, building relationships and creating connections with the people who help keep our communities safe,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa.“Associa is proud to support this important tradition nationally and especially here in Richardson, a community we are proud to call home. Our partnership with the City of Richardson is longstanding, and National Night Out is a great example of the shared commitment we have to the people and neighborhoods we serve.”

The 2026 Richardson National Night Out celebration will take place Tuesday, Oct. 6, with police officers, City officials and special guests visiting registered neighborhood events throughout the community.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity to bring neighbors, police officers and community partners together in a setting where relationships can grow and trust can be strengthened,” said Richardson Police Chief Gary L. Tittle.“These connections are an important part of building safe, engaged neighborhoods, and we appreciate Associa's longstanding support of National Night Out and its commitment to the Richardson community. Partnerships like this help make our neighborhoods stronger.”

As a community management company serving neighborhoods throughout North America, Associa works closely with community associations, residents, local organizations and public safety partners to help create connected communities. National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring that commitment to life at the neighborhood level.

“Community safety starts with community connection,” said Anne Brumbalow, Corporate Citizenship and Communications Manager for Associa.“When neighbors know one another and have opportunities to build relationships with local law enforcement and community leaders, it creates stronger connections that extend well beyond one evening.”

Associa and the City of Richardson look forward to continuing their partnership and supporting initiatives that bring people together, strengthen neighborhoods and contribute to the quality of life in the communities they serve.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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Associa and City of Richardson Celebrate Long-Standing Partnership Through National Night Out

CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa 214.569.9939...