Communitio And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Internal Communications Solutions To The Public Sector And Commercial Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Expands Availability of NewCommunicator Capabilities Across North American Public Sector and Enterprise Markets

TOKYO and RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communitio Corporation ("Communitio"), an enterprise internal communications solutions provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Communitio's Public Sector distributor, making NewCommunicator, Communitio's enterprise internal communications solution purpose-built for Microsoft Teams, available to the Public Sector and private enterprise organizations through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“North America has become one of our most active markets, and we recognize that serving it well means pairing our Microsoft Marketplace presence with dedicated local partnership,” said Kensaku Shimada, CEO at Communitio Corporation.“Carahsoft brings the procurement infrastructure, channel relationships and Public Sector expertise that allow us to reach a much broader range of agencies and enterprises - and to support them properly from day one. We see this partnership as the foundation for long-term growth across both Public and Private Sectors in the region."

While Microsoft Teams has become the backbone of workplace communication at enterprises and Government agencies alike, organizations with large, distributed workforces still face a persistent challenge: delivering structured, targeted and measurable internal communications at scale. NewCommunicator was purpose-built to address this need, enabling organizations to reach employees more effectively within Microsoft Teams. For those seeking a fully supported successor to Microsoft's Company Communicator, NewCommunicator provides an enterprise-ready solution. Availability may vary depending on an organization's Microsoft cloud environment and security requirements.

Communitio delivers NewCommunicator through Microsoft Marketplace, with availability in 70 countries and growing demand across North America alongside its established presence in Japan. The partnership with Carahsoft adds dedicated distribution, established Government procurement pathways and expanded channel support, giving both Public Sector and private organizations across the United States and Canada a streamlined path to procure, implement and adopt NewCommunicator.

“Organizations across Public Sector and commercial markets are looking for more effective ways to deliver timely, targeted communications to their workforce,” said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft.“Communitio's NewCommunicator extends the capabilities of Microsoft Teams with an innovative solution that helps agencies engage employees and measure message reach. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Communitio are helping Public Sector and commercial organizations strengthen internal communications and advance mission objectives.”

Communitio's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3100 or .... Explore Communitio's solutions here.

About Communitio Corporation

Communitio is a Tokyo-based enterprise software company delivering NewCommunicator, an internal communications solution purpose-built for Microsoft Teams. Driven by the belief that great workplace connections are where employee engagement begins, Communitio helps large enterprises drive adoption of Teams-centered communications and connect with their people. As a Microsoft partner, Communitio makes NewCommunicator available in 70 countries through Microsoft Marketplace. Microsoft Partner Page: Microsoft Partner | Communitio Service Website:

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Communitio PR Team

+81 (50) 71038047

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider, supporting Federal, State and Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations and Private Sector Companies with IT products, services and training through our partners and contracts. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor, reseller and integrator partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, FedRAMP, GovRAMP, MultiCloud, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), 5G, Quantum, and IoT/OT, quantum computing, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), first responder technologies, and more. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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