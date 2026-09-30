Tomagold Continues To Intersect Wide Zones Of Zinc, Gold And Silver On Globex Royalty Claims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) herein called Globex, is pleased to report to shareholders that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) have reported the results from the final three, Phase 2 drill-hole extensions at the Berrigan Mine Project in the western portion of the Chibougamau Mining Camp. These 3 drill holes extensions are the final of a 5-hole program which has succeeded in“ highlighting a thick extensive polymetallic hydrothermal system”, extending the Berrigan Deep Zone for a strike length of 250 m and 400 m vertically with intersections to a vertical depth of nearly 900 m. Globex retains a 2% Gross Metal Royalty on the claims.

Highlights from the Drilling Include: Hole TOM-25-012EXT: 69.40 m grading 3.46% ZnEq (0.81 g/t Au Eq) from 784.20 m to 853.6 m

including 40.1 m grading 5.38% ZnEq (1.25 g/t AuEq) from 784.0 m to 824.3 m Hole TOM-25-010EXT: 19.1 m grading 2.23% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq) from 472.4 m to 491.5 m Hole TOM-25-013EXT: 7.0 m grading 2.21% ZnEq (0.52 g/t AuEq), including 28.25 g/t Ag from 631.5 m to 638.5 m. Previous intersections in the Berrigan Deep Zone include the following:

Hole TOM-25-015: 98.50 m at 5.08% ZnEq (1.19 g/t AuEq) from 451.20 m to 549.70 m, including 4.90 m at 23.20% ZnEq (5.44 g/t AuEq) from 452.20 m to 457.10 m. Hole TOM-25-011EXT: 204.25 m at 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq) from 553.90 m to 758.15 m, including

2.40 m at 31.31% ZnEq (7.38 g/t AuEq) from 554.40 m to 556.80 m.





Figure 1: Long Section of the Berrigan Main and Deep Zones Facing North











Figure 2: Cross Section of the Berrigan Main and Deep Zones Facing West









Shareholders are invited to access the TomaGold press release which includes much more detail including individual assays, assay methodology, etc. by clicking here.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

...



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at and on Globex's website at . Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“1933 Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



