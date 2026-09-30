Civicplus Agent Adoption Grows As Local Governments Embrace AI-Powered Self-Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 240 local governments are using CivicPlus Agent to meet residents' expectations for immediate, self-service access to information

MANHATTAN, Kan., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicPlus ®, a public sector SaaS leader, today announced CivicPlus Agent, powered by CivicPlus Intelligence, now supports over 240 customers, reflecting rapid adoption among municipalities.

Today's residents expect anytime, anywhere service without having to call city hall or stop by during office hours. CivicPlus Agent is purpose-built for the Civic Impact Platform and provides higher-quality answers and support through native integrations with other CivicPlus products. It draws on a government's own trusted content to deliver 24/7, multilingual responses accessible from any device.

Only nine months after its launch, CivicPlus Agent is delivering better resident experiences at scale:



58% of all resolved conversations required just one question, demonstrating the improved accuracy that comes from native integrations over bolted-on solutions

63% of year-to-date conversations happen after hours, confirming an information access gap that local governments have long known and CivicPlus Agent now closes City Information & General, Water Utilities, and Public Safety rank as the top three year-to-date search categories, reinforcing the essential information that can be lost without 24/7 self-service



The City of Brisbane, California, was an early adopter of CivicPlus Agent. It launched the CivicPlus Agent under the name Starla, alongside the City's redesigned website in February 2026. Since launch, Brisbane staff and elected officials have been impressed by the accuracy of Starla's responses, made possible by CivicPlus Agent's ability to draw directly from its own trusted content, including larger source documents like Brisbane's City history books, which were converted from PDF into the agent's knowledge base to deliver clear, detailed answers that far exceed the City's previous capabilities.

"Starla has completely changed how residents and staff experience information from the City," said City of Brisbane, California Assistant to the City Manager Caroline Cheung. "The level of detail and accuracy in responses has set a new standard for what digital service can look like here, and it's given our residents a level of access and confidence in city information we didn't have before."

CivicPlus Agent connects natively with CivicPlus Municipal Websites, Municode Codification, Agenda and Meeting Management, and SeeClickFix 311 CRM, with additional CivicPlus solutions planned for future integration. For this reason, municipalities using multiple CivicPlus products deliver richer, more complete answers to their residents since agenda information, 311 tickets, code sections, and more are seamlessly pulled into relevant conversations. In just a thirty-day period, several thousand responses have drawn on more than website content alone.

"Local leaders earn trust one interaction at a time, and that starts with being accessible when residents need support and providing fast, authoritative responses regardless of what time it is," said CivicPlus Senior Vice President of Product Adam Weissmuller. "That kind of consistency builds real trust and satisfaction with residents, while giving staff the insight they need to allocate resources and address community needs proactively."

CivicPlus Agent is built with resident privacy and safety in mind. The tool is designed to identify and redirect abusive, harassing, or out-of-scope interactions, automatically identifying and redirecting them to keep every conversation safe, respectful, and on topic.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus® as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 950 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 13,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

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