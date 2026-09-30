Lossdog Unveils Lucky Dog Coin As First Stablecoin On Zerohash's Onchain Issuance Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founders of thinkorswim and tastytrade extend Lossdog's ambitions with stablecoin launch

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading onchain infrastructure provider, today announced it is powering Lucky Dog Coin ("LDC"), the stablecoin from Lossdog and the first deployment of zerohash's Onchain Issuance Platform, a new infrastructure that lets businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code.

The announcement comes as Lossdog CEO Tom Sosnoff takes the stage at Robinhood's HOOD Summit '26 in Houston this week.

Lossdog is the AI-powered career compensation and portfolio intelligence platform founded by Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan, the entrepreneurs behind thinkorswim and tastytrade, category-defining platforms in options and active trading. LDC gives Lossdog its own native unit of value transfer, and expands on the existing relationship between the firms. Longer term, LDC will underpin Lossdog's move into a global money app, including plans for card-based spendability backed by stablecoins.

Lossdog launched publicly in April 2026. zerohash has powered the platform's crypto rewards, account funding and buy/sell trading since launch. LDC will be issued on Ethereum and will be settled on regulated infrastructure operated by zerohash trust company llc (ZHTC). LDC is designed to follow the GENIUS Act's standard for payment stablecoins: every token backed one-to-one by USD held in a segregated reserve account, redeemable at par, with reserves held apart from operating funds. Once live, LDC will be available to buy or sell through Lossdog at a rate of $1.00 per token.

“We built Lossdog to help people take control of their finances: to see what they're actually worth, in their career and their portfolio," said Tom Sosnoff, CEO and Founder of Lossdog. "LDC is a part of this mission: our own stablecoin gives members a way to move and spend value instantly and globally. By leveraging zerohash's Onchain Issuance Platform, we're helping build the future with complete trust and regulatory compliance.”

"The founders of Lossdog have always been at the cutting edge of technology, including helping define the electrification of markets. Blockchains are the next generationally defining re-platforming of value,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of zerohash.“LDC is a natural extension of this vision: a stablecoin built directly into the Lossdog experience. This is an exciting next step in a partnership rooted in a shared belief about where finance is going."

zerohash's Onchain Issuance Platform allows partners to launch a stablecoin in just a few days. zerohash handles reserve management, security, liquidity, and GENIUS-ready compliance. Reserve management is facilitated through a diversified network of premier financial institutions, including Interactive Brokers. While the platform comes with a set of simple defaults, nearly every aspect of the stablecoin can be customized, including which blockchains it supports and what smart contract functionality partners want.

LDC will be fully interoperable with any other assets issued via zerohash's Onchain Issuance Platform, as well as with virtually any other stablecoin through zerohash's existing orchestration API, which today supports 15+ stablecoins, across 20+ chains. LDC will also be included in zerohash's asset suite, meaning that it can be seamlessly enabled across the platforms zerohash powers today, including Kalshi, Interactive Brokers, Visa, Morgan Stanley and Stripe.

About zerohash

zerohash is a leading onchain infrastructure provider, offering access to crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Its API, embeddable dev-kits and MCP suite enables innovators to seamlessly launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

zerohash's brand kit can be accessed here.

Disclosures

LDC is issued by zerohash trust company llc, a non-depository trust company chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks. zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see zerohash's US licenses and disclosures page. NMLS ID #1699379.

About Lossdog

Lossdog is the first career optimizer AI-powered platform that precisely calculates a professional's true market worth and optimizes their investment portfolio for maximum returns. Founded by Tom Sosnoff and Scott Sheridan, the visionary creators of thinkorswim and tastytrade, Lossdog combines advanced data intelligence with decades of financial market innovation to deliver exact salary insights and personalized portfolio strategies. The free platform empowers working professionals to identify and capture hidden compensation opportunities and untapped investment performance.

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