Arms Cyber Expands MSSP Program To Deliver Preemptive Ransomware Resilience To The SMB/SME Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brentwood, TN, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber, a leader in stealth-driven preemptive endpoint security, today announced an expanded investment in its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program. Designed to help MSSPs deliver enterprise-grade ransomware resilience to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs/SMEs), the program enables partners to integrate Arms Cyber's technology into their existing security stacks while retaining full customer ownership.

“SMBs are increasingly targeted by ransomware, yet most rely on trusted MSSPs to manage their security. Our program gives providers a way to deliver comprehensive resilience-keeping critical data out of reach and enabling rapid recovery when an attack gets through. We are putting significantly more focus behind this program to help partners expand their customer value.”

- John Pittenger, VP of Channels and Alliances at Arms Cyber

Unlike traditional defenses that rely solely on blocking threats, Arms Cyber's three-part approach focuses on preemptive resilience:



Conceal: Keeps critical data invisible to unauthorized use.

Adapt: Detects behavioral ransomware and contains it using decoys. Restore: Protects clean copies of data for rapid operational recovery.

Partner Program Benefits

The partner-led model offers MSSPs operational simplicity without the need to build a separate ransomware practice. Key features include:



Differentiated Offerings & Recurring Revenue: Add stealth-driven resilience to existing security portfolios and build new recurring revenue streams.

Partner-Led Control: MSSPs retain ownership of sales, service, and support relationships. Full Enablement: Arms Cyber supplies the core technology, resources, and channel support.

A "Land and Expand" Growth Path

The program offers a clear growth roadmap using the same stealth-driven sensor. Partners can start with core ransomware protection and scale into additional platform capabilities as customer needs evolve:



AI Ransomware Protection (ARP): Shields endpoints against both AI-generated and conventional ransomware.

AI Policy Enforcement (APE): Delivers real-time visibility and governance over AI activity on endpoints. AI Data Resilience (ADR): Safeguards backup infrastructure to ensure fast, uncompromised recovery.

“MSSPs can deepen existing customer relationships and increase revenue without having to constantly acquire new accounts,” added Pittenger.

Availability

The Arms Cyber MSSP Program is available today. Qualified MSSPs with established SMB/SME relationships can apply at armscyber.ai or contact Pete Johnson.



About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber provides a stealth-driven preemptive endpoint security platform designed to help organizations withstand ransomware and AI-driven threats. By keeping critical data hidden, containing active execution, and enforcing AI policies, Arms Cyber adds an essential layer of resilience to the security stack. Learn more at armscyber.ai.

CONTACT: armscyber armscyber 4084311516...