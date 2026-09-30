Contractor Ride & Drive Open House Comes To Palm Center Oct. 7

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston-area contractors and community groups can ride in and drive METRO vanpool vehicles, including an ADA-accessible BraunAbility® van

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, METRO (the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County) and D. Samuels & Associates (DSA) today announced a free Ride & Drive open house on Oct. 7, 2026, at Palm Center. The event invites Houston-area contractors, subcontractors, and community organizations to get behind the wheel of METRO vanpool vehicles.

“D. Samuels & Associates is proud to host this event at Palm Center, a site built for connection - easy access, open parking, and METRO bus and rail service right outside our door. We're glad to open our doors to the contractors, subcontractors and community partners who make this region run,” said Darryl Samuels, Managing Partner, DSA.

Vanpooling groups people who live and work near one another into a shared van, with riders splitting the monthly cost rather than each driving separately. For a contractor, that can mean a full crew arriving at the job site together and on time, one vehicle in the lot instead of six or seven, and a predictable commute cost. METRO staff will be on site to walk attendees through how a vanpool is formed, who qualifies and what it costs to run.

“This Ride & Drive event gives contractors an opportunity to see firsthand how METRO Vanpool can help their crews get to and from work. For construction teams traveling to job sites across the region, vanpool can help reduce parking challenges, provide a safer and more reliable ride, and make the daily commute easier for employees,” said Deborah Mayfield, Director – Commuter Services, METRO.

On site, attendees can tour the vehicles, ride along or drive a short route around the center. Vehicles will include a BraunAbility® side-lift van demonstrating Model 1's ADA-accessible options.

“Model 1 Commercial Vehicles wants you to do more than hear about vanpooling - we want you behind the wheel. Bringing these vehicles, including the accessible options that matter most to the communities we serve, directly to Houston's contractors is how that happens,” said Sean Connolly, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Model 1.

Civic groups, community organizations and anyone interested in the commuter program are also welcome. Lunch is free.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Ride & Drive Open House featuring METRO vanpool vehicles

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., come and go anytime

Where: Palm Center, 5330 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021

Cost: Free, lunch included

RSVP:

ABOUT MODEL 1 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles is the nation's largest dealer of transit and commercial vehicles. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Model 1 offers end-to-end solutions at over 25 locations across the U.S. Representing more than 20 top manufacturers, we provide a wide range of passenger and commercial inventory, including alternative fuel options. Our team of over 550 professionals delivers customizable new or used vehicles, expedited ship-through, nationwide parts and service, flexible in-house financing, rentals, and leasing.

ABOUT METRO VANPOOL

METRO Vanpool is a regional commuter transportation program serving the eight-county Houston-Galveston region (Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller counties). The program provides a convenient shared-ride option that brings groups of commuters together in a van provided through the program for their commute to and from work. METRO Vanpool works with employers and commuters throughout the region to develop transportation solutions that meet the needs of today's workforce.

ABOUT D. SAMUELS & ASSOCIATES

Founded in 2011, D. Samuels & Associates (DSA) provides construction services - including contracting, construction management, compliance, and subcontractor and workforce development - to municipalities, school districts, hospitals, universities and general contractors, primarily in Texas. Guided by its mission to“Build Lives, Careers, and Projects...One Person at A Time with Talent, Technology, and Tenacity,” DSA helps clients identify and resolve construction-related problems and build the capacity to compete effectively. For more information, visit dsamllc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Tiffany Shull, Marketing Communications Manager, (463) 234-9400,....